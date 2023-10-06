Isabelle Winkles Sells 5,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,245,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,281 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $217,894.06.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $223,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $217,000.00.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.99. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

