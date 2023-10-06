iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $426.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

