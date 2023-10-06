iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $426.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.45 and a 200-day moving average of $431.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

