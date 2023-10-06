iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,632,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after buying an additional 139,878 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,465,000 after buying an additional 28,192 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $426.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

