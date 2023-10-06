iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $426.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

