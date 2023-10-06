iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.6% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 139,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $426.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $444.45 and its 200 day moving average is $431.88. The company has a market cap of $329.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

