JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) versus Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Head-To-Head Comparison

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) and Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JanOne and Tile Shop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get JanOne alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $39.61 million 0.04 $10.99 million N/A N/A Tile Shop $385.20 million 0.61 $15.70 million $0.29 18.03

Tile Shop has higher revenue and earnings than JanOne.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne N/A 7.18% 1.43% Tile Shop 3.34% 11.23% 3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares JanOne and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JanOne and Tile Shop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of JanOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

JanOne has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tile Shop beats JanOne on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JanOne

(Get Free Report)

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The company's lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.