Jirka Rysavy Purchases 100,000 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gaia Stock Performance
GAIA opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
