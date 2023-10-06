Jirka Rysavy Purchases 100,000 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

