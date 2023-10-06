Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $304.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.81.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,749. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

