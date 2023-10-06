Jose Luis Crespo Sells 31,958 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 672,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 151,519 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

