Jose Luis Crespo Sells 31,958 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
