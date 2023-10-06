JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stock Position Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

