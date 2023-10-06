JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $83.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.00). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.00), with a volume of 61,008 shares changing hands.
JPMorgan Russian Securities Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £33.56 million and a P/E ratio of 21.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.47.
JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile
JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.
