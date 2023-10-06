K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.81.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock worth $12,468,749 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $304.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

