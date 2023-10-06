Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.57.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $429.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $250.90 and a fifty-two week high of $430.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11,973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

