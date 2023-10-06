Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.49. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.
Koil Energy Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.
Koil Energy Solutions Company Profile
Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koil Energy Solutions
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Koil Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koil Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.