Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $291.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $291.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.40 and a 200 day moving average of $306.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

