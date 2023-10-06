Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $277,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $205,146,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $388.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.01 and a 200-day moving average of $465.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

