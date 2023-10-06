Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.62. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

