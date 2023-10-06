Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.10.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.62. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $39.85.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
