Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 630.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

