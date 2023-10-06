Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) Insider Purchases A$612,500.00 in Stock

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Oliver purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$612,500.00 ($390,127.39).

Peter Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Latin Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 12.85.

Latin Resources Company Profile

Latin Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mining projects in Australia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. The company primarily explores for lithium, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project comprises the Salinas Lithium project that comprises approximately 6,230 hectares located in the Jequitinhonha Valley district of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

