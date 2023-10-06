Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $2.77. Lipocine shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 7,845 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 3.1 %
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
