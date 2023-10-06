Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,900 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 133,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 290.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VSH opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

