Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 7,800 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

