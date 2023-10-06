Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Sonos worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,615,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after acquiring an additional 162,684 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,967,000 after acquiring an additional 246,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Down 0.2 %

SONO stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,401 shares of company stock worth $723,980. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

