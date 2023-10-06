Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CNP opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.