Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 746,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $32.99 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on B. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

