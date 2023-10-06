Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,300 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 70,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 50,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNM stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

About PNM Resources

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.