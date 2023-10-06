Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,900 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

