Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 158.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

