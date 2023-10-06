Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,300 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

