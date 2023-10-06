Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 12,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.