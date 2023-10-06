Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 416,553 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

