Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $5.06 Per Share

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $23.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.54.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $159.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

