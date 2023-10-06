Marcus Lemonis Purchases 33,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $493,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Overstock.com Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 48.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OSTK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSTK

About Overstock.com

(Get Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.