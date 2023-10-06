Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.28

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $7.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 384,481 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $401.34 million, a PE ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

