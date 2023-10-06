Mason & Associates Inc Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 129,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,222,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.9% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $291.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.86 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

