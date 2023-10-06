Mason & Associates Inc Sells 695 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $96.75 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $436.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

