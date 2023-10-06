Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.