Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $516.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.20 and a 200 day moving average of $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $21,090,635. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

