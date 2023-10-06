Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $12,468,749. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.81.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $304.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $784.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

