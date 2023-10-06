Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $304.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $784.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock worth $12,468,749 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.