Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67,585 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Macerich by 10,681.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 84,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Macerich by 97.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 73.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

