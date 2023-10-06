Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $38,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $372.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.22 and a 200-day moving average of $390.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.03.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

