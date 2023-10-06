Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $65,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 56,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

