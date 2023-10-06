Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Getty Realty

