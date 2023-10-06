Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.28.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE O opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.