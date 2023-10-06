Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,563 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,533,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,998 shares of company stock worth $2,367,772. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.