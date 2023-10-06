Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,267 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 97.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $11,403,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE JKS opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

