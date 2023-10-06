Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,721 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $18,424,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 220.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 832,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 150.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,213,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 728,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 93.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 693,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $4,756,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,910,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,135,916.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTK. HSBC began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. Playtika had a net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

