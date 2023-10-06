Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 516 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SPG opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average is $112.26. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.77 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

